Search

26 May 2022

Archbishop of Canterbury ‘awed’ by wooden tribute to pandemic victims

Archbishop of Canterbury ‘awed’ by wooden tribute to pandemic victims

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 6:16 PM

The Archbishop of Canterbury has visited a temporary wooden memorial to victims of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is set to be burnt to symbolise the process of letting go and healing.

The Most Rev Justin Welby said the 20-metre-high structure in Bedworth, Warwickshire, had left him in awe and would help local people to “step forward in life where things may have been holding them back”.

The intricately carved monument, named Sanctuary, opened last weekend, with visitors asked to adorn it with messages to and mementoes of loved ones.

It will be set alight on Saturday at Miners Welfare Park as an act “dedicated to catharsis”.

During his visit on Wednesday, the archbishop wrote a personal message on a block of wood, which he left inside the monument, before chatting with artist David Best, known for designing large-scale structures at the Burning Man festival in the US.

The structure has been described by Helen Marriage – chief executive of creative art company Artichoke, which created it – as “a rising temple to the grief and loss that people have experienced over the last two years”.

The project was supported by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Warwickshire County Council, Here for Culture and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Speaking to the PA news agency inside the memorial, Mr Welby said: “I think it means a huge amount to a lot of people and what strikes me… in an extraordinary way, the artists Dave and Helen, in this installation, have managed to set people free to say things that are really deep within them.

“And I think that’s an extraordinary gift.

“It’s that gift of liberating people so they can engage with who they are – and this is what this place is doing.

“I have been reading things as I go round – there’s one just by us that says, ‘To Dad, I forgive you’. That tears your heart apart, that’s so beautiful.”

Asked what the burning of the memorial would symbolise, he added: “It’s a symbol of our prayers and hopes ascending to God.

“And I think there is a beautiful picture of all that is held in people’s hearts. It’s not being destroyed, but is going up.

“I think it will help people profoundly. My prayer for the people who come here is that as they step away from here, they feel they can step forward in life where things may have been holding them back.

“I am awed by the artistic talent that there is here – and the love for people.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media