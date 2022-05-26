Sturgeon to miss FMQs as she continues recovery from coronavirus

Nicola Sturgeon is to miss First Minister’s Questions as she continues to recover from Covid-19.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will stand in for Ms Sturgeon on Thursday, taking questions from opposition leaders and MSPs.

The First Minster said on Friday she had tested positive for coronavirus, following a meeting with Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill and a trip to the United States.

Ms Sturgeon said this week the virus had “knocked me for six”, and she added on Twitter on Thursday that she was feeling better but “still not very well”.

Today @johnswinney will stand in for me at #FMQs. I’m starting to feel a bit better, but still not very well – Covid managed to really floor me unfortunately.I’ll hopefully be back fully fit after taking rest of week at home to recover. Thanks again for all the good wishes. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 26, 2022

Ms Sturgeon this week became the longest serving First Minister, but the virus stifled any celebrations that may have been planned.

Mr Swinney’s turn at First Minister’s Questions may have come at an inopportune time for the Scottish Government, with opposition MSPs continuing to question his involvement in the sign off of a contract for two late and over-budget ferries.