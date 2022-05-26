Search

26 May 2022

Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘independent’ grandmother found dead at home

Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ and ‘independent’ grandmother found dead at home

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 3:03 PM

The family of a 79-year-old grandmother found dead at home have described her as a “beautiful” and “independent” woman.

Mari O’Flynn’s body was discovered at a house in Leach Road, Bettws, Newport, at about 1.55pm on Tuesday.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody on Thursday afternoon, Gwent Police confirmed.

In a tribute to Ms O’Flynn, her loved ones said: “Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady.

“We are completely devastated by the way our mum has been cruelly taken away from us.”

They said Ms O’Flynn had much to look forward to, including a trip to Greece, where she had lived for 10 years with her husband.

They added: “We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.

“The only comfort we can take from this situation is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate, whom she has missed dearly.

“The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike.”

Police said that on the day Ms O’Flynn was found, officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that she had died.

A force spokesman said: “A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedures.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media