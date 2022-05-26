Search

26 May 2022

The cost-of-living support package: What it means for you

The cost-of-living support package: What it means for you

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

26 May 2022 3:53 PM

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a series of payments to UK households struggling with the deepening cost-of-living crisis as he confirmed a temporary windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Here is what the package means for you.

– Households will receive a non-repayable £400 energy grant

Households in England, Scotland and Wales will receive a £400 payment to help offset the soaring increase in energy bills from October.

All households with a domestic electricity connection will be automatically eligible for the grant.

Bill payers will not need to contact their energy company as the grant will be automatically applied to every household bill in October.

Direct debit and credit users will have the money credited to their account, while those with pre-payment meters will have the money applied to their meter or paid via a voucher.

It replaces the £200 loan announced by the Chancellor earlier this year and will not need to be repaid.

– Around eight million of the lowest income households will receive £650

Mr Sunak said the one-off cost-of-living payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits will be sent direct to their bank accounts.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will make the payment in two lump sums, the first from July, the second in autumn, with payments from HMRC for those on tax credits following shortly after.

The payments will be sent straight to people’s bank accounts.

Across all the support, almost all of the eight million most vulnerable households will in total receive at least £1,200, Mr Sunak said.

– What about pensioners?

More than eight million pensioner households in receipt of winter fuel payments will be given an extra “pensioner cost-of-living payment” of £300.

Combined with an additional discount on energy bills, pensioners are at least £500 better off following Thursday’s announcement. They could receive a total of £850 in support this year, assuming they qualified for the council tax rebate announced earlier in 2022.

Mr Sunak stressed that pensioners were “disproportionately impacted” by higher energy costs due to being less likely to be able to top up their income through work, and faced higher energy costs from spending more time at home.

– Those on disability benefits will receive an extra £150 payment

The six million people who receive non-means-tested disability benefits will be sent an extra one-off disability cost-of-living payment worth £150 from September.

Mr Sunak said many within this group will also receive the £650 payment, taking their total cost of living help to £800.

– What do I need to do to make sure I get my payment?

Mr Sunak said the payments will not require any additional form-filling and will be paid via existing account set-ups.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media