23 Jun 2022

More than 70 corgis gather at Balmoral for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jun 2022 5:55 PM

More than 70 corgis have gathered on the lawn at Balmoral Castle as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The dogs, the Queen’s favourite breed, enjoyed a walk in the royal estate with their owners before posing for photos in the grounds.

The event in Aberdeenshire, organised by the Corgi Society of Scotland and the UK Corgi Club, brought together dozens of Cardigan Welsh and Pembroke Welsh corgis.

The Queen has owned more than 30 Corgis and Dorgis – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund – during her reign, most of which have been descended from her first corgi, Susan, who was gifted to her on her 18th birthday in 1944.

Hilary Greensill, a member of the Cardigan Welsh Corgi Association, said there was a “fantastic” atmosphere at the event on Saturday afternoon.

She said: “We have been to Balmoral before and with it being the Platinum Jubilee year, the estate approached us and suggested we might like to come back in the summer time.

“It is a really nice opportunity to showcase the breeds and how much fun they are and help celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with dogs the Queen is fond of.”

She added: “It has been fantastic, very very jolly and noisy, lots of barking, and lots of fun.

“We have had the most glorious day and the sun has been shining down and that has made everyone really happy.”

News

