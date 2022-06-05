Search

23 Jun 2022

Sculptor creates tiny royal coach in the eye of a needle as Jubilee tribute

Sculptor creates tiny royal coach in the eye of a needle as Jubilee tribute

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jun 2022 2:25 PM

A renowned microsculptor has created the “tiniest biggest tribute” for the Platinum Jubilee – an astonishing model of the Queen’s Coronation Carriage which fits inside the eye of a needle.

Dr Willard Wigan fashioned and painstakingly put together more than 200 parts under a microscope to create the ornate work, which he hopes to take on a nationwide tour.

The 65-year-old, who was honoured with an MBE for services to art in 2007, said of his latest project: “This is the tiniest biggest tribute of all time for Her Majesty the Queen.”

The artist, who created a tiny 24-carat gold crown for the Queen’s 2012 Diamond Jubilee, said of the previous work: “It was the proudest moment of my life but I’ve evolved and moved on since.

“I’ve improved, I’ve got so much better. I almost work as though my life depends upon it.

“Having autism has given me a superpower to be able to do things other people can’t do.”

The West Midlands-based sculptor, who grew up in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, was diagnosed with autism, which he describes as a blessing in disguise, at the age of 50.

Speaking before photos of his latest work were released, he told the PA news agency: “My mother would tell me that autism is a diamond in a dustbin because humanity has a habit of throwing things away.

“And then all of a sudden the lid comes off the dustbin and they realise what was in there.

“So I’m using this now as a message to humanity and a celebration to Her Majesty the Queen. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life.

“I think I need counselling now after doing this coach. But it’s taught me one thing – it’s taught me to train my attention span. I’ve learned that I have to make a statement with what I do.

“We under-estimate things we can’t see… we disregard the small world. Just because you can’t see something don’t mean it don’t exist.”

Having worked for up to 17 hours a day for several weeks on the coach, the artist likens his work to “trying to put a pin through a bubble without bursting the bubble”.

He has also been working on a tiny model of Queen Elizabeth as a young woman, which has included painting with an eyelash attached to the end of a needle.

His previous works include the world’s smallest handmade BMX bike and a tribute to Albert Einstein.

Admitting to being very tired after completing the incredibly detailed carriage, he said: “I finished about five or six days ago – I didn’t think I would finish it in time.

“I could sleep for England. But the glory is at the end.

“I must admit I hate doing this work. But I know what it does. I know the impact it has on people

“I’ve seen people walk out with their jaws in wheelbarrows when they see my work because it blows their heads off – it blows their minds. And that’s when I get my pleasure, off other people seeing it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media