23 Jun 2022

50,000 blooms used in Chichester Cathedral’s ‘enriching’ Festival of Flowers

07 Jun 2022 7:25 PM

Chichester Cathedral’s Festival of Flowers is set to display 60 flower arrangements using 50,000 blooms this week.

The event, blossoming with tableaux, gardens and pedestal arrangements, follows the theme of Life In All Its Fullness which aims to explore the “benefits of art, nature and music in healing”.

The installations filling the 900-year-old building will be accompanied by a programme of live music, including from the cathedral’s choristers.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, who is the patron of this year’s festival said the event has the “capacity to amaze, enrich and delight our senses” in a “magnificent setting of worship and reflection”.

“I am honoured to be the patron of the 2022 Festival of Flowers,” the 58-year-old said.

“After a unique and testing time in our history, the artistry that will be displayed in the cathedral will remind us of our tender connection to nature and to each other, allowing us to celebrate ‘life in all its fullness’.”

The Very Reverend Stephen Waine, Dean of Chichester, described the festival as a “joyful celebration”.

“The 2022 theme of Life In All Its Fullness will encourage visitors to consider their own health, healing and wholeness, whilst exploring the many beautiful arrangements created by our dedicated team of volunteers.”

Designer for the festival Lyn Robinson said arrangers worked with “continued enthusiasm and wonderful dedication”.

The event will run from June 8 – 11.

