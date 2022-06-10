Average price of petrol reaches 183p per litre

Drivers have been hit by another increase in fuel prices.
The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new record of 183.2p on Thursday, according to data firm Experian.
That was a rise of 0.9p compared with Wednesday.
The average cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car exceeded £100 for the first time on Wednesday.
The average price of a litre of diesel on Thursday was also a record, at 188.8p.
Analysis by the AA indicated that high streets are losing £23 million a day in potential consumer spending due to the rising amount of money private motorists are spending on fuel.
The RAC claimed it is “becoming clearer by the day that the Government must take further action” on pump prices.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.