22 Jun 2022

Average price of petrol reaches 183p per litre

Average price of petrol reaches 183p per litre

10 Jun 2022

Drivers have been hit by another increase in fuel prices.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new record of 183.2p on Thursday, according to data firm Experian.

That was a rise of 0.9p compared with Wednesday.

The average cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car exceeded £100 for the first time on Wednesday.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Thursday was also a record, at 188.8p.

Analysis by the AA indicated that high streets are losing £23 million a day in potential consumer spending due to the rising amount of money private motorists are spending on fuel.

The RAC claimed it is “becoming clearer by the day that the Government must take further action” on pump prices.

News

