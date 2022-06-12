Search

22 Jun 2022

London Tech Week opens to record-breaking investment in UK tech sector

London Tech Week opens to record-breaking investment in UK tech sector

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jun 2022 11:55 PM

UK tech companies have raised more venture capital funding in the first five months of 2022 than in the whole of 2020, according to new figures.

The £12.4 billion in funding raised so far this year puts the UK second only to the US in terms of start-up investment, and ahead of the likes of China, France and India.

The figures have been analysed by the UK’s Digital Economy Council, based on data by Dealroom and released ahead of the start of London Tech Week on Monday – the annual celebration of the UK tech sector where industry and government figures discuss the future of the industry.

They show that 950 UK tech start-ups have raised £12.4 billion this year, compared to £12 billion raised across the whole of 2020.

The UK is now home to 122 unicorns – start-ups valued at one billion pounds or more – with more than 20 cities and towns now home to at least one unicorn.

London, Bristol and Oxford were also named in the top 20 cities in Europe for investment.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who will deliver the opening remarks on the first day of London Tech Week, said: “It is a staggering achievement that UK tech companies are attracting more investment than countries more than ten times our size.

“This is a huge vote of confidence in the talent behind great British tech and the innovative, competitive market that we have here.”

Russ Shaw, founder of industry groups Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, said: “As we head into London Tech Week, it’s great to see the strength and resilience of the entire UK tech ecosystem, not just London’s.

“Data like this is important to showcase where we are but it also helps motivate us to do better – we want to see more diverse founders and more impact companies launching to take on the difficult global situations we’re facing.

“And if there’s anywhere that can do that successfully, it’s UK tech.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media