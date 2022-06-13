Search

23 Jun 2022

Elderly couple engaged for 30 years plan Vegas wedding after £90k lottery win

Elderly couple engaged for 30 years plan Vegas wedding after £90k lottery win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jun 2022 2:55 PM

An elderly couple engaged for almost 30 years plan to tie the knot in Las Vegas after winning £90,000 in the lottery.

Denise Bell, 71, and Alan Shaw, 74 were among eight neighbours in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, celebrating after winning a combined £270,000 with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

Seven of the neighbours at winning postcode NG5 6RT, including Mr Shaw, won £30,000, while Ms Bell landed £60,000 after playing with two tickets.

Mr Shaw and Ms Bell met over 32 years ago and have been engaged for 29 years, ever since he proposed to her in Asda whilst she was working as a cashier on the checkouts.

The couple admitted that they had delayed getting married several times after “life got in the way” but have always dreamt of tying the knot in Las Vegas.

“We’ll get married finally,” Ms Bell said.

“We’ve always thought it would be amazing to get married in Las Vegas.

“So, we can do that now.”

The mum-of-two, who works with disabled children and children with learning difficulties, said that before any weddings take place, the first thing she would use the winnings for is a hip replacement.

She said: “I can get a new hip!

“I’ve been on a waiting list for over two years, but now I can go private, which will be great because I’ve been in a lot of pain recently.

“I was talking to my daughter when I was very sore last weekend and I said to her ‘I’d love to win the lottery so I could get my hip done’ and then only a few days later the Postcode Lottery is at my front door.

“I can’t believe it… I’m lost for words.

“It’s more money than we’ve ever had.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media