Search

23 Jun 2022

Young bull joins passengers on train platform in Glasgow

Young bull joins passengers on train platform in Glasgow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jun 2022 3:25 PM

Passengers awaiting their train at Pollokshaws West station in Glasgow were joined by an unlikely traveller on Monday – a young bull.

The animal, who had wandered onto the platform in the evening thanks to some loose fencing, was caught on CCTV appearing to look at the train times and standing under the shelter.

The bull soon walked back to where it came from, but not before spending a short time at the station on the south side of Glasgow.

A ScotRail spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We’re not sure if this customer was trying to find out how to get to ‘Cowdenbeef’ or not.

“Our attempts to communicate seemed to go in one ear and out the udder.

“Thankfully, it didn’t stop any trains from moo-ving, and after a short time, the bull hoofed it out the station back to his field.”

Network Rail Scotland confirmed the animal was safe after it decided against catching the next train.

“Happy to confirm we’ve attended this area and secured the fence. The wee coo is safe,” they wrote.

Twitter users poked fun at the bull’s travel plans: “A hoofenile delinquant?” one person said.

“He might have been on an undercover steak out…” another added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media