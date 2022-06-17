Search

22 Jun 2022

Meta ‘fails to act over dangerous goods’ on Facebook Marketplace, charity says

Meta ‘fails to act over dangerous goods’ on Facebook Marketplace, charity says

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 5:24 PM

Facebook’s parent company Meta stands accused of failing to act on warnings over dangerous and non-compliant electrical goods on Facebook Marketplace.

Charity Electrical Safety First said it sent a report to Meta at the end of May, alerting the tech giant to nearly 60 listings of electrical goods which are non-compliant with basic product standards.

But the charity claims that despite sending several follow-up emails, it received no response and the listings were not removed.

Meta’s UK team told the PA news agency it did not see the report until late on Thursday afternoon, but that it is now in touch with Electrical Safety First to further investigate its findings.

In its original report, the charity said the products identified included beauty appliances with EU plugs being sold with unsafe adaptors, as well as counterfeit phone chargers and hoverboards with illegal “clover-shaped” plugs which it said risk electric shock.

Electrical Safety First said it had escalated the issue to the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

“It is hugely disappointing that Meta has failed to respond to the findings of the charity,” its chief executive, Lesley Rudd, said.

“The inaction shown by Meta clearly demonstrates that self-regulation is not a reliable solution to the problem and we must now bring forward urgent changes to the law to ensure online marketplaces are responsible for the products sold via their site. Without this, purchasers remain at risk.”

In a statement to PA, a Meta company spokesman said: “We have requested links to potentially violating posts so we can investigate further.”

Electrical Safety First said that as part of a wider investigation into online marketplaces, it also flagged dangerous goods to eBay that were for sale on its platform, which the safety group said were swiftly removed by the company.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media