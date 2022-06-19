Search

23 Jun 2022

Friends launch fundraiser to get dying man to Glastonbury for the last time

Friends launch fundraiser to get dying man to Glastonbury for the last time

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jun 2022 9:42 PM

Friends of a festival-lover who has been told he has weeks left to live have launched a fundraiser to get him to Glastonbury to fulfil his “dying wish”.

Nigel Stonehouse, 58, a former bricklayer from Hartlepool, was diagnosed with cancer of the kidney in mid-May, but it has spread to his lungs, with doctors telling him it is incurable, friends say.

He had been due to go to Glastonbury this week but can no longer travel for long without medical help, so they have launched a fundraiser to pay for a helicopter to fly him there from North Tees hospital.

Almost £9,000 of the £12,000 target had been raised as of Sunday afternoon, with musician Fatboy Slim, who is performing at the Somerset festival this year, backing the cause.

His close friend, Lizzie Beggs, who is helping the efforts, wrote: “Nige was planning to be with us all at Glastonbury next week, and he has made it his dying wish to make it there, even if only for a few hours for one last time.

“He is currently an inpatient at North Tees hospital, and their wonderful palliative care team have assured him that they will do all they can to make this happen.

“Within hours they had contacted site managers at the festival who advised that they would facilitate in ways that they can.

“Unfortunately there is no space left in the accessible areas (Nige has a general sale ticket) but they will facilitate entry via the accessible car park.

“This is obviously a huge undertaking, and will be costly, the palliative care team suggested commissioning a helicopter – the first quote we have had is for £12,000.”

Mr Stonehouse, described as a “festival veteran”, has gone to Glastonbury with his friends for the last 30 years, and has seen the Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash and David Bowie perform there.

His friends say he is “very stubborn and determined” despite his condition and looks forward to watching Diana Ross this year.

Maria Beggs told the PA news agency: “He’s feeling positive and it’s given him a boost and something positive to hope for.”

FatBoy slim said on Twitter: “Folks. I’ve been contacted by the friend of a terminally ill man who wants to go to Glasto 1 last time.

“He’s so poorly with cancer they’re going to have to fly him in by air ambulance. If you’d join me in helping Nige’s dying wish then pls donate here.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media