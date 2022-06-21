Search

23 Jun 2022

Leading heart charity calls for salt levy to save lives

Leading heart charity calls for salt levy to save lives

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 8:44 AM

Progress on reducing the amount of salt people are eating has “stalled” a leading charity has warned, as it issued an urgent call for action on salt reduction.

Introducing a levy to curb the salt content in food could potentially save lives, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) said.

The charity said that people are consuming “far higher levels of salt than they realise” because much of the salt in our diet is put in food before it is bought.

The charity is urging the Government to consider introducing a salt levy in its National Food Strategy to ensure food manufacturers drive down the salt content in the foods they produce.

It warned that most adults are regularly eating higher levels of salt than the recommended daily maximum.

Figures suggest that in England most adults consume around 8.4g of salt every day day – well above the UK recommended maximum of 6g.

The charity commissioned new analysis, by health data analysis company HealthLumen, to assess the benefits of what would happen if every adult stuck to lower international daily limits of 5g.

It found there would be:

– up to 135,000 fewer new cases of coronary heart disease in the UK by 2035.
– it could also result in 1.4 million fewer people living with high blood pressure in 2035.
– 49,000 fewer strokes before 2035.

The BHF said the analysis showed how much can be gained by reducing salt intake.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “Cutting the nation’s salt intake is a winning move to prevent countless heart attacks and strokes, save lives, and ease pressure on our desperately overstretched NHS.

“Progress in reducing salt in the food we eat has stalled in recent years and so the Government must take lessons from the success of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy. We simply must be braver and act now if we’re to overcome this deadly problem.

“We urge the Government to seriously consider introducing a salt levy that will prompt reformulation and keep families together for longer.”

Tracy Parker, senior dietitian at the charity, added: “This isn’t just about us all thinking twice before reaching for the salt shaker – the vast majority of salt in our food is already there before we buy it.

“This means we may end up consuming far higher levels of salt than we realise, putting us at greater risk of developing high blood pressure, and as a result, heart attacks and strokes.

“So, Government and the food industry has a critical role to play in lowering the amount of salt we all eat.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We’re committed to reducing salt levels in food, helping to reduce the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

“New targets were set in 2020 to decrease salt levels in commonly eaten foods by 2024 and we continue to work in partnership with the food industry to achieve these.

“We’re taking urgent action to encourage people to choose healthier food options through introducing calorie labelling in large restaurants, cafes and takeaways, supporting families through schemes such as Healthy Start, and bringing into force rules on the placement of less healthy products in stores and online.”

“We will set out further action on levelling up the nation’s health and tackling disparities through a white paper later this year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media