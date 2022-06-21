Search

22 Jun 2022

Microsoft’s Outlook email service hit by outage

Microsoft’s Outlook email service hit by outage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 1:55 PM

Microsoft’s Outlook email platform is continuing to face problems for some users, after being hit by service issues earlier on Tuesday, which knocked the service offline for some.

The company has confirmed the problem and said it is working to fix it, with no other services currently appearing to be affected, but said some Outlook users continued to be impacted several hours later.

According to Microsoft’s own service status website, some Outlook users “may be unable to access their mailboxes via any connection method” and may encounter “delays sending, receiving or accessing email messages”.

In its most recent update on the site, Microsoft said it now planned to restart the infrastructure causing the problem in an attempt to fully rectify the issue.

“We’re continuing to see improvement in service availability, but some users are still experiencing impact,” Microsoft said.

“We’re restarting the infrastructure that serves user requests, to resolve the remaining impact and fully restore service.”

The company also confirmed that the issue was no longer specific to some users in Europe, but was affecting people around the world.

Earlier, the company said it had identified the source of the issue, which was its “traffic management infrastructure”, which Microsoft said was “not working as expected”.

The firm said it had “successfully routed traffic to an alternate traffic management method”, which had improved service, but some users continue to be affected.

According to the website monitoring service Down Detector, affected users said they were seeing messages telling them they have been unable to connect to a server, and are struggling to connect to the service from a range of devices.

The monitoring service showed it began receiving reports of problems at about 9am on Tuesday, but reported issues in the UK had dropped substantially by late Tuesday.

The outage appears to be unrelated to an issue at web infrastructure firm Cloudflare, which took a large number of popular websites offline earlier on Tuesday.

Cloudflare said the problem has now been resolved.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media