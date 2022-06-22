Search

22 Jun 2022

Diesel ‘perilously close’ to £2 per litre

Diesel ‘perilously close’ to £2 per litre

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 12:08 PM

The average price of diesel is “perilously close” to £2 per litre, motorists have been warned.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said wholesale costs mean pump prices are “on course” to move closer to the milestone.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of diesel at UK forecourts reached a new high of 197.1p on Tuesday.

The average price of petrol was a record 189.3p per litre, which the AA branded “a disgrace”.

Twelve months ago the prices were 133.5p for diesel and 131.1p for petrol.

The Competition and Markets Authority announced last week that it will carry out a “short and focused review” of fuel prices after a request by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Car use increased on Tuesday due to 80% of train services being cancelled because of industrial action.

Mr Williams said the price of diesel is “perilously close to the £2-a-litre milestone”, with the cost of a full tank for a 55-litre family car exceeding £108.

He went on: “With the oil price falling and wholesale costs down over the last week, pressure is mounting on the biggest retailers to turn the tide and put petrol pump prices into reverse.

“It now seems we’ve reached the current petrol peak, so we expect to see the big four supermarkets start to cut their prices.

“As they dominate UK fuel retailing this should lead to others reducing their prices too, which will benefit drivers everywhere.

“The situation with diesel is different, unfortunately, as wholesale prices last week still put it on course to move closer towards an average of £2 a litre.

“If, however, oil continues to trade lower it could just prevent this from becoming a reality.”

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “With petrol continuing to set new records more than a fortnight after the wholesale price started to fall, today’s new record is nothing short of a disgrace.

“Rush-hour travellers who might have taken the train are being forced into their cars by the strike, particularly for local journeys.

“To add to their woes, the fuel trade is either on a deliberate collision course with the Government or they just don’t care.

“The Competition and Markets Authority has launched its probe into road fuel prices and, with previous investigations coming out in favour of fuel companies, the trade probably thinks the same will happen this time.

“The AA and its 13 million members hope that the competition watchdog will dig deep into what is going on with these crippling and unjustified pump prices.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media