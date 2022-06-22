Search

22 Jun 2022

Artist with cancer seeks help to create ‘cape of creative courage’

Artist with cancer seeks help to create ‘cape of creative courage’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 12:25 PM

An artist who has cancer is calling for a “loving army of helpers” to stitch a flying acorn as part of a project to create a cape celebrating hope, courage and creativity.

Louise Gardiner has been asked by Marchmont House in the Scottish Borders to create The Cape Of Creative Courage, alongside an exhibition of flying acorns contributed by people from the UK and overseas.

She said the cape is now “incredibly relevant” to her as she was diagnosed with stage four clear cell ovarian cancer around 18 months ago, after being commissioned to create the artwork.

The artist, who lives in Bristol, hopes people will send letters, write poetry or share photos that explain their stories of healing and courage, to go alongside their flying acorns.

The flying acorn is the symbol of Marchmont House, a 1750s Palladian mansion near Greenlaw that is now a home for artists and makers, with Hugo Burge as its director.

She said: “The cape is incredibly relevant to me now. Hugo commissioned me some time ago, six months later I was diagnosed with cancer which rather put a halt to any progress.

“It was all looking incredibly bleak until I found an immunotherapy trial for women with clear cell ovarian cancer which has, so far, saved my life. It’s shrunk the cancer all over my body. It lasts 18 months and there are six months to go.

“I’ve also been doing a lot for myself. I’ve been continuing to use my own creativity and intuition to get through what has been an incredibly frightening rollercoaster ride. It’s been a gargantuan challenge.

“I’ve had lots of symptomatic problems, one of the main things being fatigue, which is something I’m fighting with every day. So I’m going to be doing this with all my strength and courage – inspired all the way by the Oak and Acorn stories.

“And now I’m basically calling in a wonderful, loving army of helpers to rally me on and help me create the cloak.”

As part of the project, the artist is being supported by the Marchmont Makers Foundation to work with charities such as Garvald in Edinburgh and ReTweed in the Borders to lead in-person sessions showing people how to make acorns and passing on some of her skills.

The artist, 50, added: “It’s a project about hope, courage, strength and all the qualities that we associate with the acorns and oak trees.

“It’s also about inspiration that grows from a tiny seed, about finding the courage to start something new, finding your creative voice and connecting to the community.”

The cape is due to be completed for next spring and it is hoped it will go on tour along with the accompanying acorn exhibition.

Lucy Brown, chief executive of Marchmont Makers Foundation, said: “Louise’s creative energy is the driving force behind this commission for Marchmont and the Marchmont Makers Foundation are delighted to help bring that energy to our local community here in the Scottish Borders as well as engaging with social enterprise groups who share our approach to nurturing creativity.”

Anyone wishing to contribute can find out more on Facebook @Louisegardinerembroidery, Twitter @loulougardiner, and on Instagram @lou_gardiner_embroidery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media