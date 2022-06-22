Search

23 Jun 2022

Queen hopes to travel to Scotland for Holyrood Week – Palace

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 5:25 PM

The Queen is hoping to make her annual trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week but a decision will be taken closer to the time, Buckingham Palace has said.

The monarch, 96, who is facing ongoing mobility issues, is planning to be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh when other members of the royal family travel to Scotland en masse to carry out engagements between June 27 and July 1.

During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen pledged to continue to serve as monarch “to the best of my ability supported by my family”.

The Queen’s children the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – minus the Duke of York who no longer carries out public duties – will be joined by the Countess of Wessex to conduct a host of public appearances.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen hopes to travel to Scotland to be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for Royal Week, although decisions will be taken closer to the time.”

The ancient Ceremony of the Keys takes place on the forecourt of Holyroodhouse as part of Holyrood Week – also known as Royal Week – each summer.

As part of the tradition, the monarch is handed the keys of the city, but it has not been confirmed whether the Queen or another member of the royal family will attend the engagement.

The Queen is usually symbolically offered the keys to the city by the Lord Provost and tradition dictates she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh’s elected officials.

Anne will conduct an investiture on behalf of the Queen at Holyroodhouse on June 28.

On June 29, Charles – who is known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay – Edward, Sophie and Anne will host guests at a garden party at Holyroodhouse in recognition of their positive contributions to communities across Scotland.

June 30 will see Charles attend a Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the palace.

Charles and Anne will also attend the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Edward is set to host a celebration in the gardens at Holyroodhouse for Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders from across Scotland on July 1.

Holyroodhouse is the Queen’s official residence in Scotland and stands at the end of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

