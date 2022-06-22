Search

22 Jun 2022

Hormones linked to sleep apnoea and snoring in postmenopausal women – study

Hormones linked to sleep apnoea and snoring in postmenopausal women – study

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 8:25 PM

Hormones may be linked with breathing issues while asleep and snoring in postmenopausal women, new research suggests.

According to the study, middle-aged women with low levels of the sex hormones oestrogen and progesterone are more likely to snore and to report symptoms of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

Researchers suggest adjusting female sex hormones might be a way to reduce the high prevalence of the condition.

The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnoea — in which breathing stops and starts during sleep – is known to be higher in women after menopause.

But until now, no study has examined whether this is the result of altered sex hormone levels.

The study authors said: “Female sex hormones are crucial for health and disease, and especially after menopause the hormone status should be considered to develop holistic treatment strategies.”

They conclude: “Middle-aged women with low serum oestrogen and progesterone levels are more likely to and report symptoms of obstructive sleep apnoea.”

In the new study, researchers analysed data from 774 women aged 40 to 67 in the European Community Respiratory Health Survey, conducted in seven countries between 2010 and 2012.

They had answered questionnaires on their respiratory health, women’s health factors, lifestyle and sleep, and gave blood samples for hormone analysis.

Of the sample, 551 (71.2%) had been told they snored, and 411 of those women also reported other symptoms of sleep apnoea.

Among all women, a doubling of concentrations of the hormone oestrone was associated with 19% decreased odds of snoring.

While a doubling of progesterone levels was associated with 9% decreased odds of snoring, the study found.

Among snorers, a doubling of the concentrations of three oestrogens was associated with 17% to 23% decreased odds of women having been told they breathe irregularly during sleep.

The research also found that a doubling of progesterone concentration, among snorers, was associated with 12% decreased odds of having woken with a choking sensation in the previous year.

Researchers say further studies are needed to confirm the findings published in the PLoS One journal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media