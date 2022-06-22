Search

23 Jun 2022

Glastonbury at risk of being hit by ‘damaging’ downpours

Glastonbury at risk of being hit by ‘damaging’ downpours

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

Glastonbury is at risk of being hit by “damaging” downpours with thunderstorms set to hit southern England on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Thursday, stretching from Sheffield in the North, across the South East and down to Bath in the South West.

Thursday is also set to see more rail strikes, with the poor weather likely to add to travel woes.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “The only thing that we have to be aware of is there is, an albeit small but not tiny, risk of some intense thundery downpours, particularly tomorrow. Chances of Glastonbury itself actually getting hit by one is very small.

“So hopefully they stay fine.

“The warning talks of the risk of 40 to 60 millimetres of rain falling in just a few hours, large hail, frequent lightning, that kind of thing.

“So it could be quite damaging. But the risk is very small of it actually hitting the Glastonbury site.”

Thursday will also see hot temperatures, he said, with highs of 29C to 30C in the north of England, before dropping over the weekend.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will see dry weather, with the best of the weather towards eastern Scotland.

“Temperatures as we go into the weekend, a little bit lower, still so probably like 19C-20C, that kind of thing on both Saturday and Sunday”, Mr Burkill said.

“So a bit fresher, a bit more comfortable than what we’ve got at the moment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media