23 Jun 2022

Scotland to face more rail disruption as second scheduled strike goes ahead

Scotland to face more rail disruption as second scheduled strike goes ahead

23 Jun 2022 3:45 AM

A second of three scheduled rail strikes will go ahead in Scotland today as talks broke down between RMT union members and railway employers.

The RMT union continues to be involved in a bitter dispute over pay and working conditions, and accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.

Members of the union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Thursday following a stoppage on Tuesday, crippling large parts of the rail network.

RMT members are also scheduled to stage further strikes on Saturday.

Passengers across the UK have been facing continued disruption this week, even on days in between the three scheduled 24-hour strikes.

ScotRail cancelled 90% of its services on Tuesday, while cross-border services were also badly affected.

On Wednesday, despite there being no scheduled strike, passengers still faced cancellations and delays.

ScotRail said this has been mainly caused by the staggered reopening of signal boxes.

The train operator urged any passengers wishing to travel on its services this week to check timetables on its website in advance.

It made a specific mention to fans of The Eagles to check trains ahead of the group’s concert at Murrayfield on Wednesday.

About 40,000 Network Rail staff are believed to have walked out at midnight on Tuesday.

