Search

23 Jun 2022

What the papers say – June 23

What the papers say – June 23

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 7:55 AM

Thursday’s newspapers cover mounting concerns from the picket lines about why workers must accept pay cuts.

The Guardian reports talks to avert a second national rail strike “collapsed in rancour as the two sides traded insults in a bitter war of words” as millions of passengers faced another day of disruption.

Unions are continuing to pile pressure on rail bosses after rail workers in Liverpool were given a 7.1% pay rise by Merseyrail, The Times writes.

The Daily Mirror hits out at “Britain’s fat cat bosses” at the helm of firms facing industrial action who are “taking up to 86 times the average pay of some staff”.

The Financial Times and the Daily Express have Chancellor Rishi Sunak defending the 10% increase to state pensions at the same time the Government told workers across the country to take pay cuts – including teachers who are also now threatening strike action.

Teachers going on strike would be “unforgiveable”, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi tells The Daily Telegraph.

Elsewhere, Metro, the Daily Mail and the i report that polio has been found in Britain for first time in 40 years.

The Independent carries an exclusive claiming new asylum seekers are being locked up and threatened with deportation to Rwanda despite court challenges raising questions over the legality of planned flights.

The Sun, meanwhile, says Katie Price has attended her sister’s wedding after “begging” her to move the event forward “in case she goes to prison”.

And the Daily Star writes that a man has been kept captive in his own home by a “psychotic seagull”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media