Conor McGregor faces possible further driving charges

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is facing possible further charges in conjunction with the six existing driving offences he is charged with, a Dublin court heard.

McGregor, with an address at The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning.

He made no indication of how he intends to plead to the charges made against him.

The judge adjourned the case until Thursday September 8 at 10.30am while the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) considers the case, and pending possible further charges, the court heard.

“I make that order and remand the matter to the eighth of September at half past 10.

“Thank you for the DPP’s directions,” the judge said.

McGregor last appeared in court on April 7 over two counts of dangerous driving on March 22.

He was also charged with driving without insurance and a licence, and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence.

The UFC star had been travelling in his Bentley Continental GT on the N4 in west Dublin when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.

Wearing a three-piece dark navy suit, 33-year-old McGregor arrived at court on Thursday in a Rolls Royce with a 221-registration.

He made no comment to the media on his way in or out of the court building.