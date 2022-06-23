Search

23 Jun 2022

Zookeepers save endangered baby birds by hand-feeding them 12 times a day

Zookeepers save endangered baby birds by hand-feeding them 12 times a day

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 2:55 PM

Two critically endangered baby birds have been saved by zookeepers who fed them 12 times a day after their parents abandoned them.

Keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo stepped in to hand-rear the two blue-crowned laughingthrush chicks (Pterorhinus courtoisi) after they noticed the youngsters’ parents had stopped looking after their eggs.

The intense care schedule followed by the keepers simulated natural parenting patterns by turning the eggs five times a day while they were in the incubator, creating a nest for the newly-hatched chicks to grow in and feeding them 12 times a day, until the birds were able to feed themselves.

Early videos, recorded by the keepers when the chicks were just days old, showed the tiny, featherless laughingthrushes lifting their open beaks for finely chopped pieces of food, fed to them with special tweezers.

Claire McSweeney, deputy bird team leader at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “Hand-rearing chicks like these requires utter dedication and round-the-clock efforts from the whole team.

“When building the nest, for example, we had to make sure it’s cosy enough for them to huddle up together but had enough space for them to move apart a little if they get too hot.

“We made their nest with coconut fibres and astroturf, and included twigs small enough for them to get their tiny feet around, as it is vital that they develop the muscles to grip things.

“We hand-fed the chicks a pureed mixture at first, but gradually weaned them onto a mixture of fruit and insects.”

The chicks are now around four weeks old, and have begun flying around the fledgling enclosure with their full plumage.

Laughingthrushes originate from the forests and shrubland of China’s Jiangxi Province but there are now thought to be less than 250 adult blue-crowned laughingthrushes left in the wild.

The zoo’s chicks are part of a Global Species Management Plan for the rare species, classified as Critically Endangered by the IUCN Red List of Endangered Species.

As a social species, laughingthrushes usually stay with their flock throughout winter before finding mates in the summer months.

When the chicks are old enough, they will join their parents in the Zoo’s blue-crowned laughingthrush habitat.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media