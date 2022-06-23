Search

23 Jun 2022

Sheffield United players charged after Nottingham Forest fans’ pitch invasion

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 3:25 PM

Two Sheffield United footballers have been charged after a police investigation into incidents during the club’s play-off semi-final loss to Nottingham Forest.

The club said it was “disappointed” to learn that Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie face criminal action following an inquiry by Nottinghamshire Police.

It is not yet known what the players are accused of doing.

The allegations relate to the club’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground, in Nottingham, against Forest.

The home side won the match 3-2 on penalties.

The fixture, on May 17, then saw a pitch invasion by victorious Forest fans – during which Blades’ skipper Billy Sharp was assaulted and a man later charged.

The Yorkshire club, in a statement posted on its website, said: “Sheffield United Football Club is disappointed to learn that Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged following the incidents that took place at the EFL Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest last month.

“Both players voluntarily engaged in interviews with Nottinghamshire Police in the aftermath of the fixture which saw their team-mate, Billy Sharp, the victim of assault in the chaos which followed the final whistle.

“Brewster and McBurnie strenuously deny the charges brought against them and football manager Paul Heckingbottom, who wrote letters to the League Managers’ Association, the Professional Footballers’ Association, the EFL and FA following a number of pitch invasions last month – including one involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira – is continuing discussions with key stakeholders in a bid to better protect players and staff in their place of work.”


Nottinghamshire Police have been approached for comment.

