Search

23 Jun 2022

Plans to create transport network in the south east revealed

Plans to create transport network in the south east revealed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 3:55 PM

Plans to create a transport network in the south east of England have been revealed.

Councils, MPs and businesses spearheaded by Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani and East Sussex County Council have today revealed ambitious plans to create a fully integrated and carbon neutral transport network in the south east by 2050.

Called Transport for the South East (TfSE) the project hopes to be partially funded through ticket sales and partially from a grant from the Department for Transport.

The project aims to become a statutory sub-national transport body, like Transport for the North which covers 56 local authorities including Manchester and Leeds and was established in 2018.

Transport for the North’s powers include producing a strategy which the Government must formally consider during decision making, funding organisations to deliver transport projects, working with local authorities to fund and deliver road schemes, be consulted on rail franchises which provide services in the area, and take forward smart ticketing on public transport.

The project would cover rail, road, air and sea travel projects across Kent and Medway, East and West Sussex, Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey and the Isle of Wight.

Rather than “planning for vehicles” as has been done in the past, it is hoped Transport for the South East would shift and instead focus on planning for people and places.

The plan is the culmination of five years of technical work, stakeholder engagement and institutional development.

It is the blueprint for future investment in strategic transport infrastructure for the next 30 years and sets out the steps to decarbonise the transport system across the region, level up left-behind communities and facilitate sustainable economic growth in the south east.

MP Nusrat Ghani said: “The development of a sustainable and green transport strategy in the south east is of vital importance and I am pleased to be supporting this strategy.

“Transport is the key to productivity and as the region continues to grow, we should recognise it should be given the appropriate infrastructure funding for its roads, its railways, its aviation infrastructure, and its ports.

“I will continue to work with councillor Keith Glazier, with East Sussex County Council and TfSE so we can get the support we need for East Sussex and for Wealden, in particular.

“The south east is a principal international gateway and better transport connections throughout the region will benefit the UK as a whole.”

Transport issues in the south east TfSE aims to tackle include:

– Crowding and reliability issues on the Brighton Main Line
– M25 and Dartford Crossing congestion
– Congestion and connectivity issues on the M27/A27/A259 corridor
– Access to the Ports of Dover and Southampton
– A shortage of lorry parking and driver welfare facilities
– Pressure on rural bus services

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media