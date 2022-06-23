Search

23 Jun 2022

Free TV licence application process to be made easier for low-income pensioners

Free TV licence application process to be made easier for low-income pensioners

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 5:09 PM

Pensioners on low incomes will be able to more easily apply for their free TV licence under new Government plans.

The reforms laid in Parliament on Thursday would mean that over-75s on pension credit no longer have to fill out paperwork when applying for or renewing their licence, which slashes the usual annual £159 cost to zero.

While eligible older people currently have to fill in forms to prove they receive the benefit, the legislative change would allow the BBC to verify this automatically with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) without the need for paperwork.

The move will mean the 7,000 people who apply for a free licence each month will be able to do so more quickly online or over the phone.

The BBC last year limited the free TV licences to over-75s in receipt of pension credit, which is designed to help with daily living costs for people over state pension age and on a low income.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The BBC’s disappointing decision to stop providing free TV licences for all over-75s has left low-income pensioners who remain eligible jumping through administrative hoops to avoid paying the charge.

“The changes mean those receiving pension credit will get the savings with minimum fuss, ensuring more people get the support they are entitled to as we tackle the cost of living and grow the economy.”

The reforms would amend the Television Licences Act 2000, with the changes to the streamlined application process expected to come into force next year.

It comes as the Government is reinstating the triple lock on pensions, while opposing above-inflation pay rises for public sector workers on the grounds that they would be inflationary.

Retirees could see double-digit payments increases next year as the state pension will be determined based on September’s CPI inflation, while workers face a real-terms pay cut.

The DWP last week said that around 850,000 households are believed to be missing out on vital pension credit support, at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting people on low or fixed incomes particularly hard.

While more than 1.4 million pensioners are receiving pension credit, many are not claiming this extra financial help that can also be a gateway to other benefits such as the free TV licence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media