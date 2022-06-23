Search

23 Jun 2022

Wimbledon organisers hand out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

Wimbledon organisers hand out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 6:25 PM

Wimbledon organisers have handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes.

The tickets were presented at an afternoon tea held in Merton, south-west London, for the borough’s recent arrivals and their host families.

Food included the classic Wimbledon dish strawberries and cream, while white, green and purple bunting was draped from the ceiling in the tournament’s distinctive colours.

The tables were decorated with tennis balls, which were taken by two young boys to bounce on their miniature racquets.

Slawek Szczepanski, chief executive of the Polish Family Association – which organised the event, was impressed by the resilience of the refugees.

“Those people came a few weeks ago, totally shattered, and now they’re able to join us for tea,” he said.

“They left the country with nothing, they needed to go, they don’t have anything to go back to, they don’t know if their family’s still alive.

“That kind of trauma is an awful experience, and seeing them now overcoming those issues and trying to fit in, it’s amazing.”

Merton has taken at least 400 Ukrainians, while more than 100 local families have opened their doors for those fleeing the war.

In a couple of weeks, the refugees will be able to spend the day at No.1 Court – a chance to see some “amazing tennis”, according to Wimbledon Foundation head Paige Murphy.

She added: “It’s an incredibly proud moment for us – it’s really part of our mission… to give people a really special experience after a really traumatic few months.

“To be able to provide a unique day when they can hopefully have a bit of respite and really get some enjoyment out of it is incredibly inspiring for us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media