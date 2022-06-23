Search

23 Jun 2022

Man arrested following death of mother and son released with no further action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 10:25 PM

A man arrested after a mother and five-year-old child died with stab wounds in north London has been released by police.

Police and paramedics found a 37-year-old woman and a five-year-old child with stab wounds at an address in Brookside South, Barnet, north London on Tuesday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have now been identified as Yi Chen, a Chinese national, and her son Xing Duan Yuan, who was born in the United Kingdom and had a Chinese passport.

A 37-year-old man, who knew the deceased, had been arrested on suspicion of murder, but was released with no further action, it was said on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination into the death of Yi Chen gave cause of death as stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, leading the investigation, said: “The post-mortem examination on Yi Chen has provided important new information as to the nature of her injuries.

“Following the post-mortem examination, the 37-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the deaths has been released without further action.

“Nobody else is sought in connection with the two deaths.

“This incident has had a devastating effect on the family of Yi and Duan. We have specially trained officers who are providing support to them where we can.”

A post-mortem examination in respect of Xing Duan Yuan is scheduled for Wednesday next week.

