What the papers say – June 24

The stories leading the papers at the end of the working week include industrial action expanding to airports and the Prime Minister and Prince of Wales butting heads over the Government’s controversial Rwanda policy.

Metro, The Guardian, i, Daily Mirror and Financial Times all write of the “massive disruption” expected to hit the UK this summer after British Airways workers overwhelmingly voted in favour of strike action on the same day that railways were all but shut down.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 TERMINAL CHAOS 🔴 Summer hols threat as BA strikes add to airport mayhem#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Oh6eMvcx6F — Metro (@MetroUK) June 23, 2022

Guardian front page, Friday 24 June 2022: Airport staff vote to strike as threat of disruption widens pic.twitter.com/XQBGvUcDtY — The Guardian (@guardian) June 23, 2022

Friday's front page: BA summer holiday strike set to cause turmoil at Heathrow#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/WmwvgxoC9s — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 23, 2022

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Friday 24 June 2022 pic.twitter.com/Uytl8V6jc2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 23, 2022

The Independent adds that ground staff at the airline’s Heathrow hub “overwhelmingly backed a walkout in their fight to reverse pay cuts imposed during the Covid pandemic” with up to 1,000 workers involved.

Elsewhere, Daily Mail and The Times report Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales will face each other in Rwanda today amid mounting tension over the Government’s controversial asylum seeker policy, which Charles reportedly called “appalling”.

The Daily Express says a judge at the European Court of Human Rights has spoken of his surprise at the lack of transparency after it “repeatedly refused to say who ruled last week’s maiden flight to Kigali from MoD Boscombe Down could not take off at the last minute”.

Friday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Judge Slams His Own Court Over Secret Rwanda Ruling” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vQnwfiWiTl — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 23, 2022

The Daily Telegraph writes that Mr Johnson has called for a reduction in the use of biofuel, despite it being a key plank of his Government’s net zero ambitions.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Drive for green fuel to be relaxed'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/9iptBv6Nsb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 23, 2022

The Queen is riding horses again in a “remarkable comeback that will cheer the nation”, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: The Queen is riding again in a remarkable comeback that will cheer the nation https://t.co/PmNJMvzz3A pic.twitter.com/oH8ibQml1t — The Sun (@TheSun) June 23, 2022

And the Daily Star features Amazon’s “creepy” new Alexa feature which will supposedly “mimic the voices of dead relatives”.