Search

24 Jun 2022

What train services are running on Friday after the latest strike?

What train services are running on Friday after the latest strike?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 9:03 AM

Train services continue to be disrupted on Friday due to the knock-on effects of this week’s rail strikes.

Here, the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what passengers should expect.

– How many trains will run on Friday?

Only around 60% of the 20,000 normal weekday services will be able to operate.

– Why are timetables not returning to normal on Friday if there is no strike?

Walkouts by signallers and control room staff who would usually have worked overnight from Thursday night into Friday morning mean trains left depots later than normal, delaying the start of services.

– What time do trains normally leave depots?

Between around 3am and 4am.

– What time do passenger services usually begin?

Between around 5am and 6am.

– How will that change on Friday?

The process of taking trains out of depots only began when signallers on daytime shifts started work at 6am-6.30am.

– How long was the start of services delayed?

It was expected to be up to four hours in some locations.

– How quickly are services ramping up?

In London, services are increasing quickly as trains do not have to travel long distances from depots to stations.

It is taking several hours in remote locations.

– Will services eventually return to normal on Friday?

Network Rail said that “even during the day the service will stay thinner” than usual and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal.

– What about Saturday?

It will be a similar picture to the other strike days on Tuesday and Thursday.

Around 20% of services will run and just half of lines will be open, and only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

– Is there any chance that strikes planned for Saturday will be called off?

Negotiations are ongoing but passengers are still urged to check with train operators for updates to services.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media