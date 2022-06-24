Search

24 Jun 2022

Footballer Mason Greenwood to remain on bail over rape and assault allegations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 12:55 PM

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will remain on bail over allegations he raped and assaulted a young woman following a court hearing.

The 20-year-old was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online, and he was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

His bail was due to expire in April but Greater Manchester Police made an application to the courts to extend it, with a hearing held on Thursday.

On Friday, a force spokesman said: “Following a hearing yesterday, a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill on Sunday January 30 remains on bail.”

The spokesman said no further updates would be issued until the suspect was charged or released facing no further action.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online, the striker – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club until further notice.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, and later terminated it, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

