Search

26 Jun 2022

What is on the agenda at the G7 and Nato summits?

What is on the agenda at the G7 and Nato summits?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jun 2022 11:30 PM

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will dominate the agenda at two key meetings of world leaders taking place in the coming days.

Boris Johnson will join counterparts including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz at the G7 and Nato summits in the coming days.

– What is the G7?

The Group of Seven industrialised democracies are the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, with the European Union also represented at the talks.

The G7 summit is being held in Schloss Elmau, a luxury hotel in the German Alps from Sunday to Tuesday.

– What’s on the agenda?

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will address the leaders remotely, and the G7 leaders will consider the response to the war and its impact on the global economy and food supplies.

But Germany, which holds the rotating G7 presidency, hopes the group’s talks will not be limited to the crisis in eastern Europe.

Mr Scholz said the war must not lead the G7 to “neglect our responsibility for global challenges such as the climate crisis and the pandemic”.

He warned that if the G7 democracies do not support poorer countries “powers like Russia and China will take advantage”.

As well as the permanent G7 members, the leaders of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have been invited as guests.

– What’s the Prime Minister’s aim?

He wants to ensure the G7 is behind president Zelensky and that the group steps up measures to isolate Mr Putin.

That could mean showing support for Ukraine’s aim of driving Russia out of the territory it has occupied since February’s invasion and imposing further sanctions to weaken the Kremlin regime.

– What about Nato?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s role in guaranteeing security in Europe is facing its biggest test since the Cold War due to concerns that Mr Putin’s territorial ambitions may not be limited to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister wants allies to agree to a new phase in military, political and financial support for Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky is also set to address the Nato summit in Madrid.

Mr Johnson also wants more defence spending in the alliance, with the commitment to spend 2% of gross domestic product being treated as a floor, rather than a ceiling.

– What else is on the agenda?

Finland and Sweden have applied for Nato membership, and the guarantee of mutual protection it brings, in response to Russia’s actions.

Mr Johnson supports the Nordic countries joining, but there has been resistance from Turkey, citing their support for Kurdish separatist groups.

– Is Russia the only country Nato is worried about?

No, the growth of China as a military, political and economic power also concerns the Western alliance.

Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said: “For the first time, we will address China and the challenges it poses to our interests, security and values.”

Both Moscow and Beijing are “openly contesting the rules-based international order”, he said ahead of the Madrid summit.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media