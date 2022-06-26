Search

26 Jun 2022

Wrong to change 1922 Committee rules in bid to oust PM, says Douglas Ross

Wrong to change 1922 Committee rules in bid to oust PM, says Douglas Ross

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jun 2022 1:12 PM

Douglas Ross has said the 1922 Committee rules should not be changed to allow a second confidence vote against Boris Johnson – despite his calls for the Prime Minister to resign.

The Prime Minister survived a confidence vote by 211 to 148 – with the Scottish Conservative leader amongst those voting for a change of leadership.

But calls for Mr Johnson to quit remain following two by-election defeats in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and Tiverton and Honiton in Devon.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has outlined plans to stand for the 1922 Committee’s executive role later this week on a manifesto pledge to change the rules which would allow a second vote of confidence to be held.

Current rules state that confidence votes can only be held once a year.

But while Mr Ross is in favour of leadership change, he has said it would be “wrong” to change the rules.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Show, he said: “I’m a member of the 1922 Committee but I’m not on the executive committee and it is for the executive committee to look at rule changes.

“And clearly there is an election, I think, next week or the week after, and some candidates, their pitch is that they would change the rules.

“I personally don’t think we should change the rules midway through a process. I think that’s the wrong way to do it.

“But we saw with Theresa May, she lost a vote of the 1922 Committee and it didn’t take a rule change.

“She looked at the situation a few months on and she stepped down herself.”

But the Prime Minister has said he has no plans to resign.

Instead, he has said he is pushing to stay in power until around the mid-2030s.

Speaking in Kigali, Rwanda, Mr Johnson said: “At the moment I’m thinking actively about a third term and what could happen then, but I will review that when I get to it.”

Asked whether his party will lose the next general election if Mr Johnson remains leader, Mr Ross said he “was not looking at that”.

“We’ve got probably two or more years to go until the next general election,” he said.

“And the biggest issue for me is the priorities that the government, both here in Scotland and across the UK, should be focusing on which is the cost-of-living crisis and all of the issues that are facing our NHS, education, justice and local government.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media