Search

27 Jun 2022

Big Issue plans to tackle skills gap

Big Issue plans to tackle skills gap

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

Four out of five people believe the UK has a skills gap, new research suggests.

The Big Issue Group said its survey of 1,700 adults showed strong support for its plans to launch a new recruitment service supporting marginalised people to find work.

Big Issue Recruit, which will launch in the autumn, will promote skills and training.

Three out of four respondents to the survey said the best way to support marginalised people back into jobs is through providing training programmes to develop specific skills.

Almost a third of people aged between 18 and 24 who were surveyed said they believe there are fewer opportunities for young adults to access jobs compared with 30 years ago.

Jack Parsons, chief executive of The Youth Group, which is supporting the initiative, said: “We have to do more to help young people through such tough times and support them to feel like they can ‘win’ at work, in their communities and in society.”

The Big Issue founder Lord John Bird said: “This is an important and exciting next step for Big Issue Group. When I set up the magazine, my aim was to slit the throat of poverty, but this can only be done if we are focusing on innovation, investment and prevention, rather than always having to deal in emergencies.

“This new strategy and focus will not only help us support even more people, but it will also enable us to change lives.”

Big Issue Group chief executive Paul Cheal said: “Our new Big Issue Group five-year strategy brings all our work together – from vendor support to parliamentary campaigns, to social investment and our campaigning journalism.

“This is an exciting next step for Big Issue Group, which will enable us to support even more people than ever before.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media