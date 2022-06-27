Search

27 Jun 2022

Queen travels to Scotland for traditional week of events

Queen travels to Scotland for traditional week of events

27 Jun 2022

The Queen has travelled to Scotland with members of her family for their traditional week of events north of the border.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public engagements due to mobility issues, was in Edinburgh for the historic  Ceremony of the Keys – the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the Royals.

She was joined by her youngest son, Edward, and his wife, Sophie, known as the Earl and Countess of Forfar while they are in Scotland, for the event, which  is taking place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The ceremony traditionally sees the monarch handed the keys of the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland”.

The trip comes after the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen, in which she pledged to continue to serve the country “to the best of my ability supported by my family”.

Charles, known as the Earl of Rothesay in Scotland and the Princess Royal will all take part in a series of public engagements in Scotland over the coming days.

However, Andrew, known as the Earl of Inverness in Scotland, no longer carries out public duties and will not be involved.

