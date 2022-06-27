Search

27 Jun 2022

More rail strikes due this week amid pay, jobs and conditions dispute

More rail strikes due this week amid pay, jobs and conditions dispute

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 12:11 PM

More rail strikes will be held this week in worsening disputes over issues including pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef on the Croydon Tramlink will strike on Tuesday and Wednesday over pay.

The walkout follows three days of strike action last week on the railways and a 24-hour stoppage on London Underground which crippled services.

Aslef said FirstGroup, the company which operates Tramlink on behalf of Transport for London, has offered tram drivers a 3% pay rise.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said: “This would mean a real terms wage cut for people already struggling to deal with rising fuel, energy and food bills.

“Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round the clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement.

“The Mayor of London and the board of TfL should be intervening to stop this abuse and make Tramlink treat its staff fairly.”

Talks between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Network Rail and train companies are expected to resume in a bid to resolve the national dispute.

