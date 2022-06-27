Victim of ‘opportunist stranger attack’ in London identified as Zara Aleena, 36

A 36-year-old woman who died after a suspected “opportunist stranger attack” in Ilford, east London, has been identified by police as Zara Allena.

Detectives, who have launched a murder investigation, said Ms Aleena was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.

She died in hospital on Sunday morning after being found with serious head injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service at 2.44am.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Aleena “suffered multiple serious injuries”.

No weapons are thought to have been used.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Met’s East Area basic command unit (BCU), said: “We are keeping Zara’s family up to date with our progress and my heartfelt condolences are with them at this terrible time.”

He said Ms Aleena’s loved ones are being looked after by specialist officers but added: “I cannot imagine the pain that they must be feeling right now.”

The police’s “priority is to catch the perpetrator as soon as possible”, he added.

A cordon remains in place at the scene, close to Valentines Park, with a section of Cranbrook Road closed to the public, with only residents allowed through.

The force is urging anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2-3am on Sunday to contact them.