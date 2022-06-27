Search

27 Jun 2022

Victim of ‘opportunist stranger attack’ in London identified as Zara Aleena, 36

Victim of ‘opportunist stranger attack’ in London identified as Zara Aleena, 36

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 5:55 PM

A 36-year-old woman who died after a suspected “opportunist stranger attack” in Ilford, east London, has been identified by police as Zara Allena.

Detectives, who have launched a murder investigation, said Ms Aleena was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.

She died in hospital on Sunday morning after being found with serious head injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service at 2.44am.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Aleena “suffered multiple serious injuries”.

No weapons are thought to have been used.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Met’s East Area basic command unit (BCU), said: “We are keeping Zara’s family up to date with our progress and my heartfelt condolences are with them at this terrible time.”

He said Ms Aleena’s loved ones are being looked after by specialist officers but added: “I cannot imagine the pain that they must be feeling right now.”

The police’s “priority is to catch the perpetrator as soon as possible”, he added.

A cordon remains in place at the scene, close to Valentines Park, with a section of Cranbrook Road closed to the public, with only residents allowed through.

The force is urging anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2-3am on Sunday to contact them.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media