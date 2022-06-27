Search

28 Jun 2022

Councils warn of ‘disastrous’ cuts and viability threat as inflation costs rise

Councils warn of ‘disastrous’ cuts and viability threat as inflation costs rise

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 1:01 AM

Local authorities have warned of “disastrous” emergency funding cuts to local services due to spiralling inflation and other pressures which are threatening their financial viability.

Many councils have been forced to abandon their financial plans set just three months ago owing to the “unprecedented crisis”, with rising costs meaning many will struggle to meet their legal duty to balance the books this year.

New analysis by the Conservative-led Local Government Association (LGA) has found inflation alone will add £800 million in additional cost pressures on budgets in 2022-23.

The combined impact of general inflation, energy costs and projected increases to the National Living Wage takes that total to £2.4 billion, increasing to an estimated £3.6 billion in 2024-25.

Calling on the Government to provide “adequate” long-term funding ahead its annual conference in Harrogate this week, the LGA warned there was a “serious risk to the future financial viability of some services and councils”.

The LGA said the impact of inflation and energy prices could not have been predicted when the local government finance settlement was finalised by ministers earlier this year, and when councils set budgets in March.

Rising demand for services at a time of dramatically escalating costs had created a “perfect storm”, undermining efforts by councils to address inequalities and support communities through the cost-of-living crisis, the LGA said.

The organisation’s Conservative chairman James Jamieson said the threat to essential services would compound the impact of falling living standards across communities.

He added: “Inflation is not going to come down overnight. As our analysis shows, the impact on our local services could be disastrous.

“This will stifle our economic recovery, entrench disadvantage, and undermine government ambitions to level up the country.”

Councillor Jamieson said only “adequate” long-term funding to cover costs and “the right powers” would enable councils to deliver vital services, tackle the climate emergency and level up communities across the country.

A Government spokesperson said: “This year, we made an additional £3.7 billion available to councils so they can continue delivering key services, and we are working with the sector to understand the impact of emerging challenges.

“As many families face cost-of-living challenges, the record increase in the national living wage will mean someone working full time taking home £5,400 more annually than they were in 2010, while our £37 billion package of financial support is helping the most vulnerable in society.“

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media