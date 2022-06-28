Search

28 Jun 2022

One in three people in North Norfolk is aged 65 and over, census suggests

One in three people in North Norfolk is aged 65 and over, census suggests

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 4:31 PM

The part of the East Anglia coastline that stretches from Wells to Cromer and North Walsham is no longer famous just for its stunning scenery and seaside resorts – it is also the first area in England and Wales where one in three people are estimated to be aged 65 and over.

North Norfolk local authority had the highest proportion of over-65s on census day 2021, making up 33.4% of its population, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Close behind was Rother in East Sussex on 32.4%, followed by East Lindsey in Lincolnshire (30.4%) and East Devon (30%).

In total, there were 56 local areas in England and Wales where over-65s accounted for at least 25% of the population on census day.

This is up from just seven areas in 2011.

The figures reflect long-term changes in the UK population, with the balance tilting gradually away from younger age groups and towards the elderly.

Some 18.6% of the population of England and Wales were aged 65 and over on census day 2021, up from 16.4% in 2011.

Just 23.1% were aged under 20, down from 24%.

Over-65s accounted for 23% of the population of North Norfolk in 1981 and had reached 28.8% by 2011, before hitting 33.4% in the latest census.

All the top 10 areas with the highest proportion of over-65s in 2021 were on the coast.

By contrast, nine of the 10 areas with the lowest proportion of over-65s were in London, with Tower Hamlets ranking last on 5.6%.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media