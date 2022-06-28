Search

29 Jun 2022

Indyref2 is desperate last throw of the dice, says Conservative MP

Indyref2 is desperate last throw of the dice, says Conservative MP

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 11:55 PM

A Scottish Conservative MP has described plans to pursue a second independence referendum as a “desperate last throw of the dice”.

Andrew Bowie, who represents West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, told BBC’s The Nine time should be spent talking about “much bigger issues” than the constitution.

Mr Bowie said: “No poll suggests that the people of Scotland want independence. No poll suggests even people who want independence want a referendum next year and we should be spending our time talking about much bigger issues rather than constitutional game playing and dancing to the First Minister’s tune with this desperate last roll of the dice which is what this is, frankly.”

Mr Bowie said now is “not the time” to hold another referendum, and accused the Scottish Government of “taking their eye off the ball”.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday her intention to ask the UK Supreme Court whether or not it would be legal to hold an independence referendum without consent from the UK Government.

Both Mr Bowie and Scottish constitution secretary, Angus Robertson MSP, refused to “pre-judge” what the Supreme Court would rule.

Mr Robertson was asked if the Scottish government had taken legal advice over whether the bill would pass. He told BBC’s The Nine he would be breaching the ministerial code if he was to discuss any legal advice that had been taken.

He urged the UK Government to grant a section 30 order in order to hold a second referendum, and added: “The Supreme Court is the place that decisions of this sort of magnitude are decided on, and it’s very, very important to the Scottish Government that we proceed in our democratic journey on the basis of legally accepted and constitutional principles.

“There is a way of being able to manage all of this through consensus that would spare having to take this route, which would be for the UK Government to recognise the election result and to respect democratic principles and agree to a section 30 order.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media