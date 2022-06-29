Search

29 Jun 2022

What the papers say – June 29

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 7:55 AM

Government machinations and a “still in denial” Ghislaine Maxwell are splashed across the national papers.

British socialite Maxwell’s 20-year prison sentence for luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest leads the Daily Express and Metro.

The Daily Mail says Maxwell is “still in denial” about her crimes and has continued to blame Epstein.

The Duke of York is “obviously” one of the next targets for the FBI to investigate following Maxwell’s sentencing, an unnamed lawyer tells the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister is resisting pressure from the Defence Secretary and the head of the Army to increase military spending.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times covers testimony from an ex-aide to Donald Trump who said the then-president wanted to join the armed mob which attacked the US Capitol.

The Metropolitan Police has been placed under special measures after a series of failures, according to The Times and The Independent.

The Guardian and i say Nicola Sturgeon has insisted “now is the time for independence” as she unveiled plans to hold a second referendum on Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom in October 2023.

The Sun carries the PM’s quote following Dame Deborah James’ death from bowel cancer that she was “an inspiration” to so many.

And the Daily Star says there is a manhunt for a “sweaty, rubber-loving freak” who terrorises young women.

