29 Jun 2022

UK steel industry safeguards to be extended until 2024

The Government will maintain trade safeguards for the UK steel industry for another two years, a minister has announced.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan also said the plans to protect British steel producers depart from the UK’s “international legal obligations” but are in the “national interest”.

The minister pulled out of a select committee appearance on Wednesday morning to tell the Commons that the UK would be extending protections for five types of steel products.

Following Brexit, the UK has rolled over European Union quotas and tariffs on 10 categories of steel, until mid-2024.

The Government has now decided to extend temporary safeguards on five other categories until the same date.

Ms Trevelyan told MPs she had considered a report by the Trade Remedies Authority into the matter and concluded “there would be serious injury or the threat of serious injury to UK steel producers if the safeguards on the five additional categories of steel were to be removed at this time”.

She added: “Given the broader national interest significance of this strategic UK industry and the global disruptions to the energy markets and supply chains that the UK currently faces, we have concluded that it is in the economic interest of the UK to maintain these safeguards to reduce the risk of material harm if they were not maintained.

“I am therefore extending the measure on the five steel categories for a further two years until June 30, 2024, alongside the other 10 categories.

“This means the safeguard will remain in place on all 15 categories, updated from July 1 to reflect recent trade flows.”

The International Trade Secretary added: “The Government wishes to make it clear to Parliament that the decision to extend the safeguards on the five product categories departs from our international legal obligations under the relevant WTO agreement, as relates to the five product categories.

“However, from time to time, issues may arise where the national interest requires action to be taken which may be in tension with normal rules and procedures.

“The Government is therefore actively engaged with interested parties, including those outside the UK on the future of the UK safeguards and has listened to the concerns raised.”

