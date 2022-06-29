No 10 staff told they can give evidence anonymously to Johnson ‘lies’ inquiry

Downing Street staff will be able to give anonymous evidence suggesting Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over partygate, MPs ruled as they began their key investigation.

The Privileges Committee on Wednesday unanimously backed Labour grandee Harriet Harman to chair the investigation that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate as Prime Minister.

The committee said it expects oral evidence sessions to begin in the autumn, meaning the inquiry will hang over Mr Johnson’s head for months.

They issued a call for witnesses to come forward to help determine whether he deliberately misled MPs when he denied rule-breaking parties had been taking place in No 10.

Evidence suggesting Mr Johnson had knowledge of the gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic or of any inquiries he made about them were suggested as relevant to the inquiry.

Subject to Ms Harman being able to identify the individuals in discussions with committee staff, the panel determined it would be willing to take written or oral evidence from people who wish to remain anonymous.

Ms Harman has twice led Labour in opposition as acting leader and is the Mother of the House as the longest-standing female MP.

Sir Ernest Ryder, a former lord justice of appeal, was selected to advise the inquiry.

The MPs gave until July 29 for witnesses and evidence to come forward, saying it can be submitted to the committee website.