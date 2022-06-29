Search

29 Jun 2022

Glastonbury 2022 broke data records, EE says

Music fans at this year’s Glastonbury Festival used more data than ever before during the event, EE has revealed.

The mobile operator said more than 182 terabytes of data were used over the course of Glastonbury’s five days – equivalent to viewing 7.2 billion Instagram posts – which was a 76% increase on the previous record set during the last festival in 2019.

EE is the technology partner of the festival, which saw Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline, with Diana Ross performing in the traditional Sunday legends slot.

According to the operator’s figures, 3.4 million calls were made by attendees during the festival – up 200,000 from 2019 – and almost 12,000 people used the EE Recharge Tent to give their phones a battery boost.

The firm said the official Glastonbury app it helped to develop, which allowed users to create personalised line-ups, was downloaded 193,000 times.

Diana Ross was the most popular performer, according to the app, with 53,000 users adding her to their schedule.

“With so many new and exciting ways for festival goers to share their Glastonbury experiences with friends and family, it’s no wonder that every year we see the demand for data increasing,” said Pete Jeavons, EE’s marketing communications director.

“This legendary festival is one of the most exciting places on the planet for music fans, and our data shows that people are as keen as ever to use our technology to make the most of their time at Worthy Farm.

“It makes us all really proud to see how many people benefited from the ability to plan their line-ups and catch their favourite artists.”

