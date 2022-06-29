Search

29 Jun 2022

‘I am full of incandescent rage’ at Roe v Wade overturning – Chelsea Clinton

‘I am full of incandescent rage’ at Roe v Wade overturning – Chelsea Clinton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 8:55 PM

Chelsea Clinton has described feeling “full of incandescent rage” following the Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights in the United States.

The US Supreme Court last week ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

Anti-abortion campaigners have hailed the move, while the pro-choice lobby have opposed it.

US President Joe Biden described it as “a tragic error” and urged states to enact laws to allow the procedure.

On Wednesday evening there was applause at an Our Place In Space event at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast as Ms Chelsea described her anger.

“I am full of incandescent rage on a cellular level,” she told the event.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this angry for this sustained period of time.

“I’m not really an angry person, even when I get very upset, it is almost immediately just a catalyst for action. I think that’s how I have processed my experiences and my witnessing of injustice historically.

“I have not really been able to process in the last few days because of the enormous harm that we know will now befall women and girls in America. It’s not hypothetical, it is here and it will happen, it is happening.

“I am of course pushing toward action, the push towards action though hasn’t ameliorated the anger in the way that historically I seem to process things.”

The daughter of former US president Bill Clinton described it as “unconscionable and unforgiveable and unacceptable”.

“We have to commit every day to change it,” she said.

“I am angry, I am worried and I’m going to do everything I can to try to mitigate harm and quickly hasten the arrival of a different future where we do better protect the lives of women and girls and better protect every American’s right privacy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media