Search

29 Jun 2022

British Medical Association gives backing to safe abortions Bill

British Medical Association gives backing to safe abortions Bill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 8:36 PM

The British Medical Association (BMA) has given its backing to a Bill that will see buffer zones placed around abortion clinics preventing protests taking place close to them.

An emergency motion presented to the union’s annual representative meeting said the body, which represents medical professionals, recognised the overturning of Roe v Wade in the United States would cause “immeasurable harm”.

The BMA will also continue to condemn the overturning of the constitutional right to access an abortion and campaign for all UK governments to condemn the move.

The motion also asks the union to support healthcare professionals who provide care to women undergoing abortions and to disregard any criminal convictions in relation to providing care when applying for registration to professional bodies.

Members of the BMA will also give their backing to Scotland’s Safe Access Bill.

Scottish Green MSP, Gillian Mackay, who will introduce the Bill to the Scottish Parliament said she was “grateful” for the support.

Ms Mackay added: “My Bill will provide peace of mind for healthcare professionals and service users, ensuring that they can access healthcare free from intimidation.

“No one should be harassed at their work. Yet healthcare staff in Scotland, and those they care for, have been subjected to an unacceptable campaign of harassment and intimidation outside clinics.

“Many have been filmed entering and leaving their place of work and have had abuse hurled at them simply for doing their jobs.

“I will continue to work with the BMA and other expert organisations to progress this legislation as quickly as possible.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media