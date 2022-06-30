Search

30 Jun 2022

What the papers say – June 30

What the papers say – June 30

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 7:25 AM

The publication of the annual “sovereign grant” report showing how much the monarchy cost the public is one of the stories leading Thursday’s papers.

The Daily Mirror reacts to the revelation that the royals cost taxpayers £102.4 million last year, telling them to “reign it in”.

The Daily Mail covers another aspect from the report, writing that Buckingham Palace “buried” a “bullying” inquiry against the Duchess of Sussex towards staff.

The Daily Express adds that a palace insider has responded to reports that between 2011 and 2015 Prince Charles accepted up to 3 million euros (£2.5 million) in cash stuffed in bags from a Qatari Sheikh for his charity. The aide reportedly said it would “not happen again”.

Elsewhere, The Independent carries a report that housing providers have been “cashing in” on houses for the vulnerable.

The Sun‘s front page says friends of the late Dame Deborah James have urged “big-hearted Brits to push her Bowelbabe fund past £10 million as the ultimate ‘thank you'”.

The privatisation of NHS care accelerated by Tory policies a decade ago has corresponded with a decline in quality and “significantly increased” rates of death from treatable causes, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, allies of Boris Johnson fear an inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over partygate risks will become a “kangaroo court” by relying on “hearsay evidence”, The Daily Telegraph writes.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times‘ front page carries comments made by the Bank of England governor that inflation will hit the UK economy harder than any other.

Metro has the latest from the war in Ukraine, reporting that the US has promised to send 100,000 troops to the Russian border as Nato invites Finland and Sweden to join.

And the Daily Star says Nasa scientists have been left baffled over a “mystery spacecraft” that crashed into the Moon, leaving an “odd crater”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media