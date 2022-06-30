Royal Mail rotating daily which streets do not receive letters, MPs told

Royal Mail delivery offices across the country are deciding each day which streets do not receive letters after a “failure” in restructuring, MPs have heard.

Concerns highlighted by Labour MP Barry Gardiner (Brent North) are to be raised with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Mr Gardiner told the Commons: “Royal Mail delivery offices around the country are having to decide which street to rotate this morning not to get their letters.

Royal Mail’s disastrous restructuring is stopping post being delivered all around the country. Hundreds of jobs being lost. 86% of MANAGERS (Yes Managers) have now voted for strike action to defend this public service! @UniteSharon is backing them. Where’s @KwasiKwarteng ? pic.twitter.com/FASgIRyJhR — Barry Gardiner (@BarryGardiner) June 30, 2022

“This is because there has been a wholesale restructuring going on in Royal Mail, which was by agreement for about 1,400 managers, in fact, but there’s now a further 900 delivery office managers who are being made redundant.

“The strain is showing in the service delivery.

“So, could we have an urgent statement please from the Business Secretary about the failure of the senior management in Royal Mail to implement a restructure that actually delivers service for the people of this country?”

Commons Leader Mark Spencer replied: “Royal Mail is an organisation which I know delivers, quite literally, for our constituents up and down the country.

“People deserve their mail to arrive on time and I know lots of businesses and individuals rely on that service. I will make sure the Secretary of State is aware of his comments.”