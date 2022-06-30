Search

30 Jun 2022

Queen to join Charles for unique military event at her Edinburgh palace

The Queen is expected to make her second major public appearance of Holyrood week when she attends an unique military event at her Edinburgh palace.

In the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse more than 300 officers and archers from the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland will take part in the Reddendo parade, watched by the Queen and the Prince of Wales.

The Royal Company of Archers acts as the Sovereign’s ceremonial Body Guard for Scotland – a role first created in 1822 during a visit to Scotland by King George IV.

During the ceremony, the Queen and Charles, who is also known by his title Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, will arrive by the Equerry’s Door and be met in the garden by the Captain General of the Royal Company of Archers, the Duke of Buccleuch, before receiving a royal salute.

The event will be the largest gathering of the Sovereign’s Body Guard in history with 25 officers and 298 Archers expected to be on parade.

It is thought the prince will inspect the royal company with the parade Commander, and at some point the Queen will be presented with a Reddendo, a present from the officers and archers to mark the Bicentenary of the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland.

In past centuries, the Reddendo presented to the monarch was a pair of arrows on a velvet cushion but during the three occasions the Queen has received the gift, it has been replaced by more practical items – a brooch in 1952, glass vase in 1976 and a pen tray in 2006.

The Reddendo is presented with the traditional words spoken by the Captain General: “According to our ancient Charter, I present to Your Majesty the Reddendo, craving that Your Majesty will be graciously pleased to continue Your royal countenance and recognition of all the ancient rights and privileges of the Royal Company of Archers, Your Majesty’s Body Guard for Scotland.”

On Tuesday the monarch met members of the armed forces in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, during an act of loyalty parade to celebrate her traditional visit to Scotland and to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

